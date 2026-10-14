Emergency backups getting 2nd crack at NHL dream

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Brendan Bonello can name every goaltender to suit up for the Toronto Maple Leafs over the last two decades.

He also eventually realized his own quest to stop NHL shooters would likely never materialize.

The Mississauga, Ont., product patrolled the crease in junior and university hockey, along with a brief stint in the third-tier ECHL. His playing days over, Bonello got the opportunity to help the Maple Leafs’ organization whenever an extra netminder was needed at practice or a game-day skate.

The road, it seemed, ended there.

But with the NHL’s move to professionalize the seldom-used emergency backup position this season, Bonello and 31 other goaltenders are getting another crack at living out childhood dreams.

“Your goal is to make it,” said the 27-year-old, who is serving as Toronto’s so-called “EBUG” in 2026-27 and grew up idolizing former Maple Leafs netminder Ed Belfour. “Getting a second chance, you don’t take it for granted.

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“Being here now is surreal.”

Calgary Flames emergency backup Dusty Nickel was in the same role the last five seasons before getting the permanent call.

“Right place at the right time,” said the 35-year-old ex-Junior A goalie. “Pretty exciting for someone my age.”

Teams are now required to have EBUGs on rosters. The goaltenders, who travel with their club and wear No. 00, can’t have previously played in the NHL under a standard contract, must have 80 games or less of professional experience, and can’t have suited up in the pros over the three preceding campaigns.

The switch served two main purposes — closing a rare, headline-grabbing loophole and managing the health of clubs’ two main netminders.

It also allows goaltending prospects to see game action at lower levels instead of only practising and collecting dust in the press box. Officially classified as team employees, EBUGs don’t count against the salary cap and aren’t part of the NHL Players’ Association.

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Before this season, home teams were tasked with providing an EBUG in the event either side suffered an in-game goaltending injury or illness. The amateur emergency backup would get the pads on and be ready if needed.

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EBUGs have seen action six times in the NHL since 2016, with the most famous instance coming when the Carolina Hurricanes defeated Toronto in 2020 despite being forced to dress 42-year-old arena operations manager and Maple Leafs practice goaltender David Ayres from the second period onward.

Deputy commissioner Bill Daly didn’t want to overemphasize the rule pivot, but added it’s a valuable tweak agreed to with the NHLPA, despite no EBUG getting into a game since April 2023.

“We have seen in recent years more and more goaltender injuries,” he said. “Not to have a qualified goaltender on the bench as a backup can be concerning.”

Carolina defenceman Jaccob Slavin was part of the Ayres game in Toronto.

“You’ve now got people who are paid to be in that position,” he said. “And you know you’re not going into an arena and getting their Zamboni driver.”

Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat was with the Chicago Blackhawks when they used Scott Foster — accountant by trade — as an EBUG in 2018.

“It’s cool for those guys who get to go in,” DeBrincat said. “But it’s two points, so it does mean a lot.”

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New York Islanders head coach Pete DeBoer joked today’s EBUGs might have “the best job in hockey.”

“Fly on the team charter, stay in all the best hotels,” he said. “Other than the paycheque, it’s probably a pretty good gig.”

DeBoer added the position should assist with the in-season longevity of the NHL’s 64 starters and backups when it comes to practices.

“We’re gonna get our money’s worth,” he said.

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Kevin Lankinen said getting time with his position coach while teammates rip pucks at the EBUG during and after skates will be beneficial.

“To work on the details and maybe not getting hammered with 200 shots,” he said. “In a long season, it’s easy to let those little things — little habits — slip away.”

Bonello, who previously dressed on the bench as an EBUG in the American Hockey League and runs a goalie school, said that’s where he comes in.

“Three games a week and then three practices,” said the former Ontario Hockey League goaltender. “The wear and tear can add up.”

Toronto netminder Anthony Stolarz is a fan of the professional EBUG.

“The game has changed,” he said. “It’s pretty taxing on your body. Having somebody who’s a high-calibre goalie go in there to take the load off you is extremely helpful.”

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Nickel, who also operates a goalie school and co-owns a family construction business, trains in the summer like any other player.

“I’ve taken the role pretty seriously, even the minor bit it was before,” he said. “This is the best of the best. You want to be physically ready.”

Bonello, meanwhile, has become accustomed to pucks whizzing by — and at — his head from the likes of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews and William Nylander.

“That’s my job and I take a lot of pride in it,” he said. “I don’t want them taking anything off their shots. It’s muscle memory. I want them to shoot like they would in the game.”

Dreams, at least in part, do come true.

-With files from Gemma Karstens-Smith in Vancouver and Donna Spencer in Calgary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2026.