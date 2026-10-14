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1 comment

  1. Good Citizen
    October 14, 2026 at 11:04 am

    The inquest will show one less welfare recipient in a family of dead wood. That the family all contributed to lies about what really happended and angered the city.

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Neurologist to continue testifying at inquest into Toronto woman’s fatal balcony fall

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2026 8:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet'
SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet
WATCH: SIU says no charges in death of Regis Korchinski-Paquet – Aug 26, 2020
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A neurologist who examined Regis Korchinski-Paquet’s records after her death is set to continue testifying Wednesday at a coroner’s inquest.

Dr. Julien Hébert is the first witness to be called at the inquest, which comes more than six years after Korchinski-Paquet fell to her death from a Toronto balcony while police were in her home.

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Hébert said Tuesday that in the years preceding her death, Korchinski-Paquet on several occasions showed symptoms in keeping with postictal delirium or postictal psychosis, both mental states that can occur after seizures.

The inquest heard Korchinski-Paquet had a long history of seizures from epilepsy, often followed by confusion, aggressive behaviour and temporary amnesia.

She had two seizures the morning of the day she died.

The inquest was announced earlier this year and is slated to last 14 days, with 13 witnesses expected to take the stand.

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Korchinski-Paquet’s mother, father and brother have been named as potential witnesses, as have five of the six police officers who attended the scene.

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