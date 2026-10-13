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Consumer

Cineplex posts record $45.1M box office revenue for September

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2026 8:47 am
1 min read
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Cineplex Inc. says its box office revenue totalled $45.1 million in September to set a record for the month, up from $37.7 million a year earlier.

The movie theatre company says the result brought its third-quarter box office revenue to a record $215.7 million, up from $159.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The increase came as third quarter box office revenue per patron topped $14 for the first time as moviegoers increasingly chose premium formats.

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Cineplex says Spider-Man: Brand New Day and the Odyssey helped drive the results as both movies generated exceptional attendance across its premium offerings.

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It says September also benefited from the performance of Resident Evil.

Cineplex CEO Bill Walker says the consistency over the past several quarters, including a record-setting third quarter, reflect the appeal of the theatrical experience.

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