Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Consultants for Hydro-Québec defend proposal to double energy costs for data centres

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2026 12:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada'
Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada
WATCH: Concerns over AI data centres increase in Canada – Aug 3, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two consultants hired by Hydro-Québec say they expect the demand from data centres to more than double between 2024 and 2030

The analysts from energy and climate consulting firm Dunsky delivered this message at a public hearing reviewing Hydro-Québec’s proposal to hike rates charged to data centres.

Quebec’s energy regulator, the Régie de l’énergie, is reviewing the potential rate hike.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Hydro-Québec gave Dunsky a mandate to analyze how different North American jurisdictions have reacted to the surge in energy demand from data centres.

Alexis Renaud-Bezot, one of the analysts, said energy consumption from data centres in North America could increase by 133 per cent between 2024 and 2030.

He said other jurisdictions increased rates for data centres to minimize the impact on residential customers.

Story continues below advertisement

The proposed Hydro-Québec changes would increase rates for data centres to an average of 13 cents per kilowatt hour, which the utility says is around twice as much as what data centres currently pay as large‑power customers.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices