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Alleged victim testifies in former Christian school principal assault trial

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted September 11, 2026 4:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Alleged victim testifies in former Christian school principal assault trial'
Alleged victim testifies in former Christian school principal assault trial
WATCH: A Saskatoon Christian school’s former principal Duff Friesen has begun his second trial for assault with a weapon at then Christian Centre Academy, now Valour Academy.
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The second trial within a year for former Saskatoon Christian school principal Duff Friesen has begun. He faces five counts of assault with a weapon for alleged incidents during his time at what was then known as Christian Centre Academy, now known as Valour Academy.

A former student, Coy Nolin, was the first to take the stand. He testified Friesen took part in applying the school’s ‘policy for physical discipline’ more than once.

He told Global News the testimony was emotional difficult.

“It wasn’t easy. It’s the first time I’ve seen him since I was 16, so it was hard seeing him sit there,” says Nolin. “It’s the right thing to do. It’s not something I’m taking my great enjoyment out of.”

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Friesen is accused of hitting five students with a wooden paddle between 1997 to 2007 during his time at the school.

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Nolin recounts two incidents of Friesen himself making him bend over and striking him with a paddle three times as a form of punishment.

He testified the paddlings would hurt for days. He says he was eventually expelled and prohibited from talking with classmates, friends, and fellow churchgoers.

Defense lawyer Daniel Mol called Nolin’s credibility into question as he had different testimony than his statement to police in 2021.

Nolin clarified who was responsible prior to Mol’s line of questioning, later saying he mixed up names because there were multiple administrators involved, claiming it was policy to have a witness for physical discipline.

Read more: Former Saskatoon school director receives additional 5-month sentence

Friesen has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

Friesen was also on trial last December. He was convicted of one count of assault with a weapon at the school during the same time period. He was found not guilty of three other counts.

He was sentenced to six months of conditional sentencing, served in the community.

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