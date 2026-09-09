‘I just keep going’: Bedford man takes 46-km walk in honour of Terry Fox, late mother-in-law

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Residents of Bedford, N.S., outside Halifax have grown accustomed to seeing Patrick Doyle on his walks and strolls through the community.

For about five years now, the 61-year-old has been lacing up his shoes to raise awareness for various causes, becoming a well-known figure in the neighbourhood.

On Wednesday, he embarked on his biggest mission yet: an approximately 46-kilometre trek from Bedford to Hubbards in honour of Terry Fox and in memory of his late mother-in-law.

“I hope that some money is raised for research because it really pays off. And me, I’m an awareness person. I want to bring awareness,” he said.

Fox embarked on his Marathon of Hope in 1980 to raise money for cancer research after having had one of his legs amputated during his own treatment for the disease.

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His cross-country tour began in St. John’s, where he dipped his foot into the Atlantic Ocean but was forced to end his journey five months later in Ontario when the cancer returned.

Since then, his Marathon of Hope has continued, with events in communities and schools across the country.

Doyle first became inspired by Fox when he was going through his own personal health struggles from 2011 to 2017 when he underwent 11 brain surgeries due to epilepsy.

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“I started YouTubing and Googling and then I seen this guy Terry Fox hobbling with one leg,” he said. “And then I said, ‘Well gosh this guy’s got cancer but he’s not laying down taking it. There’s no reason me to lay in this bed and just take it.'”

He decided to take on walking as a way to stay active and healthy, and to support groups and causes in his community.

“I found walking, and … I fell in love with it. It just made me happy. I just had the drive and I would just think, ‘He didn’t stop. So people have it a lot worse off. I’m here. I can do it.’ So I just keep going,” he said.

Doyle’s connection to Fox would turn even more personal when his mother-in-law, Jean Pinkerton, passed away in 2018 from the same type of cancer that Fox had.

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“She had her leg removed right through to the hip,” he said. “Her and I were so close, she was just … no slowing her down.”

Area councillor Jean St-Amand was on hand at DeWolfe Park on Wednesday morning as Doyle began his latest mission.

“He’s really thrown himself into a level of service and awareness for a number of causes and today is just another example of that. He’s been talking about his commitment to the Terry Fox run for a very long time and so I’m just here to demonstrate my support for his effort,” said St-Amand.

The Terry Fox Foundation called this one of Doyle’s “most important walks yet.”

“Doyle spoke very highly of Terry Fox and how Terry was a personal idol for him, and how his determination and his run many years ago was an example for (him) when he was recovering from his many brain surgeries,” said Krista O’Connor, community development director for the foundation.

“So it was really touching for him to tell us that and to share his story with us. And that’s part of the reason why he’s doing his walk today.”

In a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon, Doyle posted photos of himself after completing his journey in Hubbards. He had completed the trek in eight hours and 13 minutes.

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Meanwhile, the 46th annual Terry Fox Run takes place across the country later this month. In Nova Scotia, some 50 communities and schools will take part on Sept. 20.

— with files from David Murdock