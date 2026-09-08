Police watchdog probing fatal crash involving 2 people fleeing OPP

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after two people died Monday after fleeing from Ontario Provincial Police in South Frontenac.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said shortly after midnight Sept. 7, an officer approached a man in a parked vehicle that police believe was stolen.
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The driver allegedly fled and was involved in a single vehicle crash a short time later on Bedford Road, near Salmon Lake Road. The vehicle was found in a wooded area, the OPP said. The driver and a female passenger died at the scene.
Their identities have yet to be released.
An investigation is underway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.
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