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3 comments

  1. Canadian Patriot
    September 4, 2026 at 10:08 am

    Jann who ?

  2. Les
    September 4, 2026 at 9:58 am

    A few purple-haired clowns nobody’s heard of, irrelevant.

  3. Anonymous
    September 4, 2026 at 9:53 am

    Love you Jann

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Canada

Jann Arden to appear at pro-Canada concert ahead of Alberta separation vote

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 4, 2026 8:16 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Elections Alberta addresses missing referendum questions, declaration concerns'
Elections Alberta addresses missing referendum questions, declaration concerns
WATCH: Elections Alberta addresses missing referendum questions, declaration concerns
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Jann Arden is set to join a cohort of Alberta performers for a free concert promoting national unity ahead of the province’s fall referendum on quitting Canada.

The Forever Canadian campaign says its “Calgary Concert for Unity” is to be held Sept. 20 at The Confluence Historic Site, also known as Fort Calgary.

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Folk musicians Celeigh Cardinal, Reuben Bullock and John Wort Hannam, and jazz singer Caity Gyorgy are also set to perform.

A campaign news release says Alberta’s place is within Confederation and encourages people to gather as “loud and proud Canadians.”

The referendum on Oct. 19 is to ask Albertans, among other things, whether they wish to remain part of Canada or hold a second, binding vote on separating.

Those in favour of separation say Alberta doesn’t need Ottawa and is more than able to go it alone, while those opposed say Canada can work and that leaving could threaten Indigenous treaty rights.

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