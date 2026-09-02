Rabies vaccine operation targets raccoons and skunks in Montreal parks

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Teams of workers will be spreading sweet-smelling baits containing a rabies vaccine through Montreal’s parks in the coming weeks in the hopes of heading off an outbreak of the deadly disease.

The provincial environment department said last month that it is leading an effort to distribute some 815,000 baits throughout the Estrie, Montérégie and Centre-du-Québec regions to the south and east of the city, as well as in nine Montreal-area parks.

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The baits will be spread by hand and each one looks like a small piece of green ravioli in a packet.

The province has recorded 171 raccoon rabies cases since the beginning of the year, including two cases in cats.

There have also been seven cases of bat rabies, one of which was detected in Montreal in late July.

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People are being asked to avoid handling the baits, and should wear gloves or use a shovel if they are forced to move one.

They should also wash their hands after touching one of the baits.