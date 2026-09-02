Global’s ‘TMS2’ announces Brad Smith as co-host of new show

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Global’s new afternoon program TMS2 has announced that former Chopped Canada host Brad Smith will be co-hosting the new show alongside award-winning entertainment news personality Morgan Hoffman.

TMS2, which premieres Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET/PT and 2 p.m. AT on Global, has also announced that Canadian TV personality Brittnee Blair will be joining the team as entertainment reporter across The Morning Show, TMS2 and Global News.

Together the team — which is joining The Morning Show family with Carolyn MacKenzie and Jeff McArthur — will bring viewers the latest entertainment news, in-depth interviews and on-site coverage of the biggest stories and events, every weekday afternoon.

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The all-new afternoon program welcomes expert-driven segments across home, fashion, food and wellness, along with A-list celebrity access, bringing viewers closer to the lifestyle content they’re looking for.

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Viewers can expect interviews with celebrities including Oscar-winning actors Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in the first week, and exclusives with Mark Wahlberg, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan.

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TMS2 and The Morning Show teams will also hit the ground running with full coverage from the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and Blair heads to Paris for an exclusive event featuring a global music superstar.

“With the launch of TMS2, we are excited to build a brand that Canadians have come to know, love and trust through Carolyn and Jeff,” said Jordan Schwartz, head of morning programming at Corus.

“This new show, featuring award-winning and trusted hosts like Morgan, Brad, and entertainment expertise from Brittnee, builds upon the connection audiences already have with The Morning Show, extending that relationship into the afternoon with fresh, engaging content.

“TMS2 also creates exciting new opportunities for viewers to connect with major brands through interactive and shoppable experiences, while offering advertisers innovative ways to engage audiences through seamless integrations.”

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“TMS2 is designed to deliver the best of entertainment news each afternoon with the personality, energy and authenticity that audiences expect from The Morning Show brand,” said Morley Nirenberg, executive producer of TMS2. “From celebrity interviews and trending stories to interactive audience experiences, we’re creating a daily destination that keeps viewers informed, entertained and connected to the conversations shaping pop culture and entertainment.”

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TMS2 will also offer viewers new ways to discover and shop what’s on screen through interactive features powered by NextScreen.

Audiences will be able to experience featured products and brands through curated, shoppable content, with branded QR codes giving viewers a seamless path from inspiration to purchase – all in real time.

TMS2 debuts Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET/PT and 2 p.m. AT on Global, live on YouTube, and streaming any time on STACKTV. The show will also be available as a daily podcast through Corus’s podcast network, Curiouscast.