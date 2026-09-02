Ontario threatened to cut off U.S. critical minerals supply. Sudbury isn’t panicking

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


8 comments

  1. NF
    September 2, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    @Greg – how well is it working to just keep telling the U.S. they need us?

    Sure they will struggle without us… we will cease to exist without them…

  2. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 1:29 pm

    Well elections have consequences and Carney’s promise to get a deal and then to pull out of the talks all has consequences and it looks like Ontario is about to find out just exactly what those consequences really are. There are no other viable and easily accessed markets for their product and Ford threats to cut off his nose to spite his face will come back to bite big time.

  3. Les
    September 2, 2026 at 11:53 am

    Every week more companies are packing up and moving south, but our tax dollar funded media rarely reports this.

  4. Greg
    September 2, 2026 at 11:43 am

    Trump keeps saying the United States doesn’t need Canada, but the numbers speak for themselves…44 percent of the zinc the US buys and 99 percent of the copper they need is imported from Canada…

  5. Anonymous
    September 2, 2026 at 10:51 am

    Ford making idle threats again about cutting off supplies to the USA if by some miracle he actually does it how will that affect the jobs of the people working in that industry. Ford is as bad as Trump for opening his big mouth the difference is Trump acts were Ford only has big talk and no action

  6. Sean Young
    September 2, 2026 at 9:28 am

    3 by-elections so for the 4th time legacy mainstream propaganda media needs to make this about Evil Trump.
    Ignore Carney’s track record. University degrees all plagiarism. Worldwide stock market collapse by traders Carney was Goldman Sachs profited from the scam they created. Carney kick out of Bank of England says he ran Brexit perfectly. 18 people in jail for his pyramid scam, Trudeau took him in as his top advisor. Closed government for a year. Delayed opening of parliament to hide his assets. Yet his Brookfield stock is his only concern. Its rises the more Canada goes in debt.
    Seriously wake up, Ignore the side show and think about what actually effects the country.

  7. lol
    September 2, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Canada’s auto industry is basically the American auto industry. Name one Clownadian car brand! Absolute joke of a country.

  8. Truth
    September 2, 2026 at 8:30 am

    Because the Premier is a dumbass who acts like he has serious cognitive disabilities.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ontario threatened to cut off U.S. critical minerals supply. Sudbury isn’t panicking

By Elissa Mendes The Canadian Press
Posted September 2, 2026 7:55 am
6 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. takes notice over Doug Ford’s inflammatory comments about Trump'
U.S. takes notice over Doug Ford’s inflammatory comments about Trump
WATCH: U.S. takes notice over Doug Ford’s inflammatory comments about Trump – Aug 26, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

With each development in U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war with Canada, many Ontario cities have received news of tariffs on Canadian goods with panic and devastation for their local industries.

A Hamilton official last year warned that tariffs in the steel town could spell “the end of the industry” and thousands of jobs lost.

In Oshawa, autoworkers already mourning the steady decline of the industry feared for their ability to put food on the table.

But even as Ontario Premier Doug Ford has threatened to cut off the flow of critical minerals to the United States in response to the latest round of Trump’s tariffs, the province’s mining capital appears unshaken, minimizing trade fears as it doubles down on getting its product to other markets.

Paul Lefebvre, the mayor of Greater Sudbury, said the city is largely sheltered from the trade war compared to other municipalities because nickel and copper — its two key exports — are not subject to tariffs. The city is only feeling indirect effects from some suppliers, he said, so he’s not overly worried about the United States.

Story continues below advertisement

“They need our nickel to continue,” Lefebvre said in an interview. “They would just be hurting themselves.”He added, “We’re confident that the U.S. will not want to impose tariffs on us.”

Critical minerals have become increasingly important to American national security and manufacturing. The Pentagon has sought more secure supplies of minerals used in military aircraft, missiles, munitions and electronics as the U.S. tries to curtail its reliance on China, which dominates the mining and processing of multiple strategically important minerals.

The U.S. only has one operational nickel mine, in Michigan, and the nickel extracted there is processed in Sudbury, the mayor said with a laugh.

Ontario produced the largest share of the 125,364 tonnes of nickel in concentrate dug out from Canadian mines in 2024, according to official figures.

Natural Resources Canada also reported that 98,199 tonnes of unwrought nickel valued at $2.4 billion were exported in 2024. By volume, 43 per cent of these exports went to the United States, followed by 15 per cent to the Netherlands.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The versatile metal known for its strength and ability to withstand extreme temperatures has long been Sudbury’s claim to fame. The Big Nickel, a nine-metre tall replica of a Canadian five-cent coin, is one of the best known tourist attractions in the area.

After the United States imposed 50 per cent tariffs on a range of Canadian goods last month, Ford said all forms of retaliation, including cutting off electricity supply to U.S. states and shutting down the flow of critical minerals, were on the table should Trump continue to target Canadian industries.

Story continues below advertisement

Though Lefebvre said “it’s always concerning” to hear threats about cutting off critical mineral exports to the U.S., he approves of Ford’s strategy. The mayor said he supports the premier leveraging critical minerals to rid the country of tariffs, but believes the local economy must be taken into consideration.

“The uncertainty that (Trump) has created in North America has really shied away a lot of investments,” he said, such as a Sudbury delegation’s trip to Japan and South Korea that was soured by Trump imposing tariffs on the two Asian countries.

The mayor added that Sudbury has not been in any talks with American officials, and he declined an invitation to a conference in the U.S. because of the trade war.

“We don’t have any relationship with them,” Lefebvre said.

Ford did not reference his earlier threat directed at the U.S. when he was in Sudbury last week but rather called the industry a “heartbeat of the north and an engine of our economy.”

The premier was touring an expansion at Glencore Canada’s Craig Mine, where the existing mine shaft was deepened to gain access to nickel and copper ore. Ford donned an orange hard hat and a high-visibility suit before descending deep into the hot, cavernous mine.

He said the project reinforces the province’s position as “a global supplier of high-class nickel the world needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

“And guess who else needs it?” Ford said. “President Trump needs it desperately.”

Despite the rhetoric, Marie Litalien, president of the Greater Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, said “it’s business as usual” for the municipality, which is used to weathering economic ups and downs.

Questions about tariff ramifications are hanging over some small- and medium-sized businesses, she said, but the community is focused on attracting investment and strengthening their international relationships.

The politics of Ford’s threat to cut the U.S. off from critical minerals is “not really of any consequence to us,” she said, adding the government should keep putting funding toward Canadian infrastructure.

Because Sudbury is a global mining centre, “I have no doubt that we’re prepared to deal with any short-term and long-term effects in this,” she said.

Sadequl Islam, an economics professor at Sudbury’s Laurentian University, said there are lessons for flailing Ontario municipalities.

Relying heavily on one industry — such as Sault Ste. Marie’s dependence on steel — is risky, Islam said, and other communities could learn from Sudbury’s diversification. For example, it’s had success boosting its financial services sector on top of its position as a mining powerhouse.

Size also matters in Sudbury’s case, he said, as it is the largest municipality in the province by land area, and it could benefit from the mayor’s push for a special economic zone designation.

Story continues below advertisement

Lefebvre, who is seeking re-election this fall, said his push for the designation is a unique ask, but argued Sudbury contributes more to the province’s economy than many other municipalities and deserves infrastructure support.

“We are an economic zone that is very special in our country,” he said. “Nobody else has this around the world.”

David Robinson, a retired professor of resource and environmental economics at Laurentian, also said Sudbury stands to suffer much less than the rest of the country.

Robinson also doubts the U.S. would ever impose tariffs on nickel, pointing out that the metal is necessary for vehicles made by billionaire Elon Musk’s Tesla, and Musk is an on-again-off-again ally of the president. And if tariffs on nickel were to be imposed, much of the effects would be offset by adjustments in international markets, Robinson said, and the U.S. would simply be raising prices for their own manufacturers.

“We can do without American wine and whiskey,” he said, but the U.S. can’t do without the goods that go into production processes, from nickel and uranium to potash and timber.

He, too, believes Ford’s threat to cut off critical minerals was a smart play.

“What happens if you choked all those goods off?” Robinson said. “Suddenly, you’ve got a baseball bat instead of a pencil to fight with.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices