Elections Alberta to start distributing mail-in ballots for October referendum

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Special mail-in ballots for Alberta’s 10-question referendum next month are expected to start being distributed today.

Elections Alberta’s website says those who have previously registered for a special ballot will soon start receiving their packages in the mail or they can pick them up in person.

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Special ballots are designed to allow those who may not be able to go to the polls in person on Oct. 19 the opportunity to still submit their votes.

Among the questions Premier Danielle Smith’s government is putting voters is one on whether Albertans want to stay in Canada or hold a second, binding vote on separating from Canada.

Albertans will also be asked five questions around the province taking more control over immigration and four on constitutional reform.

The elections agency says Albertans have until Oct. 9 to apply for a mail-in ballot and that the ballots must be received by Elections Alberta no later than Oct. 16.