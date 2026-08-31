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Crime

Ontario SIU investigating fatal crash after attempted police traffic stop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2026 1:26 pm
1 min read
SIU View image in full screen
The logo of the Ontario Special Investigations Unit is pictured in Toronto on Friday, April 12, 2024. Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press
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Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Windsor, Ont., that left a man dead on Sunday.

The Special Investigations Unit says a Windsor police officer spotted a pickup truck of interest on St. Luke Road around 4 p.m. and tried to carry out a traffic stop.

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The SIU says the pickup truck didn’t stop and instead continued travelling at high speed.

The agency says the pickup truck was then involved in a crash with two other vehicles near St. Luke Road and Seminole Street.

The SIU says the driver of one of the other vehicles, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries.

It says three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

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