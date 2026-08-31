Ontario SIU investigating fatal crash after attempted police traffic stop

Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating a crash in Windsor, Ont., that left a man dead on Sunday.
The Special Investigations Unit says a Windsor police officer spotted a pickup truck of interest on St. Luke Road around 4 p.m. and tried to carry out a traffic stop.
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The SIU says the pickup truck didn’t stop and instead continued travelling at high speed.
The agency says the pickup truck was then involved in a crash with two other vehicles near St. Luke Road and Seminole Street.
The SIU says the driver of one of the other vehicles, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries.
It says three investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.
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