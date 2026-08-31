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Politics

Early voter turnout down slightly for 2 of Ontario’s 3 byelections

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted August 31, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
The Ontario legislative building is pictured in Toronto on April 26, 2024. View image in full screen
The Ontario legislative building is pictured in Toronto on April 26, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Don Denton
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Early voting in two of Ontario’s three byelections is down slightly compared with last year’s snap provincial ballot, according to preliminary data suggesting Scarborough Southwest may be the most tantalizing race.

Figures released by Elections Ontario track the number of early ballots cast in Scarborough Southwest, Hamilton East-Stoney Creek and York-Simcoe.

In Scarborough, 5.2 per cent of voters turned out early, compared with five per cent last year. Hamilton had a turnout of 5.1 per cent, down from 6.1 per cent during the provincial election.

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Turnout for the York-Simcoe byelection dropped significantly on early data, from 7.2 per cent to 4.4 per cent.

The trio of byelections were triggered by two retirements and one defection.

In February, Ontario NDP deputy leader Doly Begum resigned her seat at Queen’s Park to join the federal Liberal Party and successfully run for a place on Parliament Hill.

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Then in June, Caroline Mulroney resigned her York-Simcoe seat to step back from politics, while Hamilton’s Neil Lumsden retired in early August.

Two of the seats were held by the Progressive Conservatives before the byelections, while the third was an Ontario NDP riding.

The three byelections are being held on Thursday.

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