Beachgoers find body of missing Scarborough swimmer: OPP

Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing swimmer from Scarborough has been found.
The OPP said beachgoers found the body on Thursday, a day after the swimmer was reported missing.
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Officers received reports the missing swimmer just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
The swimmer was last seen at the beach at Pinery Provincial Park near Grand Bend.
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