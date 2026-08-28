Beachgoers find body of missing Scarborough swimmer: OPP

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Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a missing swimmer from Scarborough has been found.

The OPP said beachgoers found the body on Thursday, a day after the swimmer was reported missing.

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Officers received reports the missing swimmer just after 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The swimmer was last seen at the beach at Pinery Provincial Park near Grand Bend.