Saskatchewan is ‘choosing Canada’ for new AI data centres, minister says

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The Saskatchewan government will prioritize Canadian companies in the construction of data centres in the province, according to a newly released framework.

The decision is meant to ensure sovereignty over Canadian data and keep utilities reliable, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation Jeremy Harrison told reporters.

“AI and data sovereignty is going to be as important as energy security as we move into the future,” Harrison said.

Other pillars of the strategy include pushing for Saskatchewan-based partnerships and the use of local labour.

“If (data centre construction) is not going to be here, it’s going to be somewhere else. And it’s likely going to be in the United States, or it could be in other countries around the world. We’re choosing Canada,” Harrison added, noting companies headquartered in Canada are subject to Canadian regulations.

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Any new data centre must provide and produce its own power and will not be allowed to use SaskPower utilities at the centres, the minister said. The framework also establishes a centralized provincial intake process for interested companies. Only experienced operators can apply.

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“We will be providing a response that will be based on the principles (of the framework),” Harrison said.

The provincial guidelines are based on feedback from stakeholders in business, labour and industry, as well as the government’s Indigenous partners. The province said the framework provides clear principles for future data centres that can be referenced by municipalities and residents.

Harrison spoke at a Bell Canada AI data centre construction site near Regina Thursday morning, standing at a podium as more than 500 workers continued construction.

The data centre Harrison spoke at was approved by the RM of Sherwood Council in April, despite residents protesting inside and outside the municipal office.

0:59 Bell’s AI Data Centre approved amidst chaotic protest

John Watson, group president of business markets, AI fabric, Bell Cyber and Ateko, at Bell Canada Enterprises (BCE), described the company’s data centre in Sherwood as “a Saskatchewan project.”

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“Everything we do looks to help Saskatchewan companies,” Watson continued, pointing to the Canadian firms and 14 trade unions that are collaborating at the site. When fully mobilized, he said BCE expects to have 1,500 people working.

Canadian steel is also being used at the large-scale project, he said.

In terms of bringing its own power, Harrison said the BCE site will be the last non-Crown-owned data centre allowed to use SaskPower utilities.

Responding to concerns about water usage, Watson said BCE does not expect the data centre to consume any groundwater after it becomes operational. Instead, it will utilize a closed system with water that was “trucked in and added once during commissioning to fill the sealed system,” according to its website.

The trucked-in water will remain in the centre’s system, where it is recycled and “not regularly replaced,” the company claims. It said the only municipal water it expects to be used will be for normal uses, such as fire protection.