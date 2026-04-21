Bell’s AI Data Centre approved by council amidst chaotic protest

At times, it felt like the building was under siege. Stopping and starting several times, the proceedings were hectic, but moved quickly. The atmosphere was charged with anxious energy. Delegates and councillors were often drowned out by protesters chanting outside, banging on windows, and honking horns. Ultimately, in under an hour, the development agreement for Bell’s 300 mega-watt Data Centre was approved by RM of Sherwood council Monday night.

View image in full screen Protesters outside the RM of Sherwood public office. Andrew Kitchen/Global News

Prior to the meeting, around 100 protesters gathered carrying signs and chanting slogans. Earlier in the day, heavy equipment was spotted on the project site, moving large piles of dirt.

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View image in full screen Heavy equipment seen at the project site of Bell’s AI Data Centre early Monday April 20th. Andrew Kitchen/Global News

Due to limited seating, the public meeting was restricted to registered delegates, and only a few members of the media. But that didn’t stop the protesters outside from influencing things inside.

View image in full screen RM of Sherwood Council after approving Bell’s AI Data Centre development agreement. Andrew Kitchen/Global News

Only a few minutes after commencing, council asked for the police to be called, saying they couldn’t conduct the meeting under the noisy conditions. Between the interruptions, however, participants persevered. Dan Rink, the President of Bell Fabric AI, kicked things off. He gave a brief presentation about the various economic benefits of the project, research opportunities, and efforts made to reduce impacts on neighbouring communities.

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At this point the meeting was interrupted by incessant pounding on the Council Chambers door. A security guard was instructed to address it, which provided an opportunity for someone outside to announce that the public broadcast on Microsoft Teams was not working. Smartphones were pressed against the glass of the Council Chambers front door, attempting to record the proceedings.

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When the Microsoft Teams issue was resolved, Dan Rink resumed his presentation, noting that the Data Centre’s cooling system will not draw on municipal water. He went on to explain that light and noise mitigation strategies are included in the project’s plans.

He also explained that the project had not triggered the formal process for an environmental impact assessment – which is something that the provincial NDP have recently been questioning.

View image in full screen NDP shadow minister of jobs and economy, Aleana Young, questioning why an environmental impact assessment was not completed, Friday April 17th. Andrew Kitchen/Global News

Next, a second interruption. Individuals outside Council Chambers complained that the audio on the Microsoft Teams livestream was not working. Global News was unable to confirm if, or when, that issue was resolved.

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Doug McKell then spoke as a representative of concerned landowners who live and own land directly adjacent to the construction site. He explained that the group was not opposed to the Data Centre. They had submitted 42 questions to the RM and Bell, and he said that 20 of those questions had been addressed – 20 withdrawn – and only 2 issues remained.

The group asked for 2 additional wells to be included within Bell’s baseline well-water monitoring program, since they all tap into the same aquifer. Also, he requested that Bell explain, in writing, their methodology for measuring low-frequency tonal acoustics that often escape traditional noise mitigation techniques.

As soon as McKell was finished speaking, Bell Fabric AI President, Dan Rink, committed to including the additional wells, and doing their due diligence to ensure the aquifer was not affected.

In an interview with Global News after the meeting, Rink said Bell would address the low-frequency tonal acoustics as well. “We will find the methodology that you know makes everyone feel satisfied that there won’t be sound beyond the property line.”

Just as the council was about to move for a vote on approval, two delegates raised their hands. They wished to raise additional concerns. Despite formally registering as delegates beforehand, they had not submitted formal requests to speak, and the council voted against hearing them out.

That sparked an emotional outburst from one of the two delegates – clearly frustrated with the process – who said “I know what is happening here. You are fast-tracking this and avoiding every single person outside of this room.” As she walked out, she went on to shout “This is corrupt and I am disappointed. I don’t see a future for myself in this city with any of you … making decisions and I will leave. Have a good night. I am so sad to live here right now.” She concluded with an expletive and a plea for the council to listen to the people who live in the area. After she departed, a security guard had to struggle against protesters to get the door closed again.

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The other outspoken delegate said she was from George Gordon First Nation and wished to speak about the importance of the requirement to consult. After submitting her concerns in writing, she noted the tense atmosphere, saying “It’s scary in here,” before exiting through a back door.

After the disruptions, council asked if all parties were happy with the development agreement as presented. There were no objections. A motion was made to approve. The councilors quickly raised their hands, and the motion was carried.

As the group of concerned landowners filed out, they were met with shouts and jeers from protesters. Some accused the landowners of being paid off, which Doug McKell expressly denies.

“That’s absolutely ridiculous. Nobody in our group would do that and we were just wanting to have our concerns heard and they were documented through the agreement.”

View image in full screen Doug McKell’s family has lived and owned land in the RM of Sherwood for close to 150 years. Andrew Kitchen/Global News

After participants had left the council chambers, Global News spoke with President of Bell AI Fabric, Dan Rink. “Of course, we’re really happy” he said “We’re building an ecosystem for AI adoption in Canada in partnership with government, First Nations, and Universities across the country, including here in Saskatchewan.”

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View image in full screen President of Bell AI Fabric, Dan Rink, after AI Data Centre development agreement approved by council. Andrew Kitchen/Global News

Bell’s rezoning application for the project site was approved in 21 days. Approval for the development agreement took 19 days. Several experts have told Global News that sort of timeline is nearly unprecedented.

Andrew Sancton, professor of municipal politics at the University of Western Ontario, said “That’s a very fast timeline. In my experience, I’m not familiar with anything remotely being approved that quickly”

But Rink disagreed, saying “Often in rural areas and small towns you can build fast. I built a facility in Merritt that was just as fast. We chose to partner in Saskatchewan… because Saskatchewan is a province who still knows how to get things done quickly.”

Rink also said that Bell would be conducting additional well-testing over the next week while the building permits are processed. Formal construction will likely begin in early May.