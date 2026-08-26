Father of navy sailor on USS Abraham Lincoln released from ICE custody

The father of an American navy member serving on the USS Abraham Lincoln was released by immigration enforcement agents on Tuesday, several days after he was detained, according to his son.

When Luis Manuel Aviles was arrested by immigration authorities on Saturday, his son was entering his ninth month on the USS Abraham Lincoln — a U.S. navy vessel that has been caught up in the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and set a U.S. military record for uninterrupted time at sea, stirring concerns about supply shortages and deteriorating mental health among the members on board.

Aviles’ son Joshua Aviles shared an update from his family in a Facebook post on Tuesday, writing, “Luis has been released back to our family. We are grateful for all of the support for both Luis and Josh throughout this situation.”

1:11 Trump says USS Abraham Lincoln ‘beautifully maintained,’ concern over sailors’ health ‘fake report’

“At this moment, our family is taking time to be together. While we await the return of our proud Navy sailor, we kindly ask for your understanding and respect. We will not be taking interviews at this time,” the statement added.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to the Department for Homeland Security for further comment, but has not received a response.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Department for Homeland Security confirmed to Global News earlier this week that Aviles was arrested by Border Patrol on Saturday.

“On August 22, Border Patrol arrested Luis Manuel Aviles Roa, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, after conducting a vehicle stop in Key West, Florida. He entered the country illegally on an unknown date and location. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

“Having a family member in the military is not a free pass to violate our nation’s laws. Military service by an immediate relative does not automatically grant parole, lawful status, or immunity from immigration enforcement,” the spokesperson continued. “We are simply enforcing the laws passed by Congress. This Administration does not pick and choose which laws to enforce.”

“We encourage all illegal aliens to take control of their departure with the CBP Home App. The United States is offering illegal aliens $2,600 and a free flight to self-deport now. We encourage every person here illegally to take advantage of this offer and reserve the chance to come back to the U.S. the right legal way to live the American dream. If not, you will be arrested and deported without a chance to return,” the statement from the Department of Homeland Security concluded.

Story continues below advertisement

2:01 Trump faces pressure after reports of sailors’ deteriorating mental health aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

Aviles, 48, was arrested after leaving his house to take his car to a mechanic, according to his wife, Argelia Aviles, who spoke with The Associated Press.

She said her husband, who works as a handyman in Key West, Fla., has a permit to work in the United States. Aviles is originally from Nicaragua and has lived in the U.S. for 19 years.

“He dedicates himself only to work so he can put food on the table at home. He is a good father. He loves his children with all his soul,” Aregila said.

—With files from The Associated Press