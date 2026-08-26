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Politics

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to speak about trade, counter-tariffs

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 26, 2026 2:04 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Tariff Economy Impact'
Tariff Economy Impact
WATCH LIVE: Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe to speak about trade, counter-tariffs
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Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will speak with the media about Ottawa’s counter-tariff measures on Wednesday afternoon.

Moe and members of his Saskatchewan Party cabinet will speak in Prince Albert at 1 p.m., a day after issuing a statement saying the province is supportive of the federal government’s counter-tariff approach.

In Tuesday’s statement, Moe described the national strategy as “focused and targeted.”

“We are analyzing the counter-tariff list closely and working with affected industries to determine its potential impact on jobs and consumer prices, while also reviewing the federal government’s support measures to ensure they work for Saskatchewan businesses and workers,” the premier said.

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The counter-tariffs will cover 11.3 per cent, or $1.5 billion, of Saskatchewan’s annual imports from the U.S., he continued.

The more than 700 goods being subjected to counter-tariffs include some harvesting or threshing machinery, natural honey, plywood, veneered panels and similar laminated wood.

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“While this is the appropriate response to the latest round of US tariffs, we can never lose sight of the fact that all tariffs hurt businesses, jobs, consumers and families on both sides of the border,” Moe’s statement reads.

“Our ultimate goal must be to get back to a free and fair trade relationship with the US, as we have enjoyed for many years.”

Counter-tariff measures will come into effect on Sept. 8 and are expected to target $27.6 billion in U.S. imports.

Click to play video: '‘A very unfortunate place’: Scott Moe reacts to imposition of 50 per cent U.S. tariffs'
‘A very unfortunate place’: Scott Moe reacts to imposition of 50 per cent U.S. tariffs

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