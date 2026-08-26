Police shooting investigation underway in Kingston

Officers in Kingston, Ont., are investigating a police shooting that occurred Wednesday morning at Wabaan Crossing.
According to Kingston police, it happened at approximately 9:40 a.m. They said there is no risk to public safety.
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The Special Investigations Unit has been contacted, which confirmed to Global News it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The Wabaan Crossing will be closed in both directions for an extended period of time. People are asked to avoid the area and choose an alternative route.
No additional information has been provided as of 11 a.m.
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