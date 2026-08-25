Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

As e-bike popularity grows in Kingston, police issue reminders on safety, legality

By Fawwaz Muhammad-Yusuf Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 3:54 pm
2 min read
E-Bikes on sale at Westside Cycle & Cafe View image in full screen
A line up of e-bikes on sale. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular in Kingston, Ont. Heidi Colburn, owner of Westside Cycle & Cafe, says the electronic bikes that they sell serve a variety of clientele, from older people trying to get active again to cyclists trying to keep up with their families.

“I have a husband and son who ride and race competitively,” Colburn said. “So for me to be able to enjoy a ride with them I have an e-bike to keep up with them. ”

Colburn says the e-bikes they sell require pedaling and are limited to 32 km/h. But she’s concerned about the growing number of throttle-powered bikes and scooters being used around the city, particularly when it comes to safety.

“The riders here that are on these motorized e-bikes and scooters, very few have helmets on, let alone nothing else,” Colburn said. “So it’s concerning, safety-wise.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Calls for greater e-bike, e-scooter safety'
Calls for greater e-bike, e-scooter safety

Similar concerns prompted Kingston Police to release a reminder this week about what types of e-bikes are legal on public roads.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The bike cannot go over 32 km/h,” media relations officer Anthony Colangeli said. “It must be operated on the road way the same as a bicycle; the rider has to wear a helmet and they must be 16 years or older.”

Colangeli added that riders are responsible for knowing whether their vehicle is legal and those caught exceeding the limit could face motor vehicle requirements.

“If you’re caught with something that’s going over 32 km/h, you are essentially treated as a motor vehicle so all those same rules apply to you,” Colangeli said. “Insurance, driver’s licence. It must have a VIN.”

Colburn says she doesn’t expect any changes to regulations to affect her family’s business, because the e-bikes they sell are certified and designed to meet current requirements.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Kingston is developing a micro-mobility regulation strategy to create clear, consistent rules for e-bikes, e-scooters and other lightweight travel options, with the goal of keeping people of all ages and abilities safe on city streets, paths and trails.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices