As e-bike popularity grows in Kingston, police issue reminders on safety, legality

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E-bikes are becoming increasingly popular in Kingston, Ont. Heidi Colburn, owner of Westside Cycle & Cafe, says the electronic bikes that they sell serve a variety of clientele, from older people trying to get active again to cyclists trying to keep up with their families.

“I have a husband and son who ride and race competitively,” Colburn said. “So for me to be able to enjoy a ride with them I have an e-bike to keep up with them. ”

Colburn says the e-bikes they sell require pedaling and are limited to 32 km/h. But she’s concerned about the growing number of throttle-powered bikes and scooters being used around the city, particularly when it comes to safety.

“The riders here that are on these motorized e-bikes and scooters, very few have helmets on, let alone nothing else,” Colburn said. “So it’s concerning, safety-wise.”

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Similar concerns prompted Kingston Police to release a reminder this week about what types of e-bikes are legal on public roads.

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“The bike cannot go over 32 km/h,” media relations officer Anthony Colangeli said. “It must be operated on the road way the same as a bicycle; the rider has to wear a helmet and they must be 16 years or older.”

Colangeli added that riders are responsible for knowing whether their vehicle is legal and those caught exceeding the limit could face motor vehicle requirements.

“If you’re caught with something that’s going over 32 km/h, you are essentially treated as a motor vehicle so all those same rules apply to you,” Colangeli said. “Insurance, driver’s licence. It must have a VIN.”

Colburn says she doesn’t expect any changes to regulations to affect her family’s business, because the e-bikes they sell are certified and designed to meet current requirements.

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The City of Kingston is developing a micro-mobility regulation strategy to create clear, consistent rules for e-bikes, e-scooters and other lightweight travel options, with the goal of keeping people of all ages and abilities safe on city streets, paths and trails.