Head-on collision sends ebike rider to hospital in Peterborough

A man riding an ebike was rushed to hospital following a head-on collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.

A collision involving an ebike and an SUV in the area of Rubidge and Brock streets was reported around 9:20 p.m.

The Peterborough Police Service says a 15-year-old boy on the ebike was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police say.

The windshield of the SUV and side mirror have heavy damage.

TRAFFIC: Emergency crews are on scene of a two vehicle collision on Rubidge Street at Brock Street in Peterborough. One person who was on an ebike is in care of paramedics. An SUV has front end damage. Police have shut the road down from Hunter to Brock Street #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/P1MqYgL4ql — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) June 5, 2024

Rubidge Street was closed between Hunter and Brock streets as police investigated. The intersection reopened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.