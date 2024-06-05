Menu

Head-on collision sends ebike rider to hospital in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 5, 2024 8:16 am
1 min read
An ebike and a SUV collided on Rubidge Street in Peterborough on June 4, 2024. View image in full screen
An ebike and an SUV collided on Rubidge Street in Peterborough on Tuesday night.
A man riding an ebike was rushed to hospital following a head-on collision in Peterborough, Ont., on Tuesday night.

A collision involving an ebike and an SUV in the area of Rubidge and Brock streets was reported around 9:20 p.m.

The Peterborough Police Service says a 15-year-old boy on the ebike was taken to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre for treatment.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, police say.

The windshield of the SUV and side mirror have heavy damage.

The condition of the driver of the SUV is not yet known.

Rubidge Street was closed between Hunter and Brock streets as police investigated. The intersection reopened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Police say anyone with information is asked to call them at 705-876-1122 ext. 289 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

