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Crime

2 people face 189 charges after Calgary Costco stores defrauded of at least $30K

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted August 25, 2026 9:57 am
1 min read
Costco Wholesale View image in full screen
Signage for a Costco Wholesale store in Brampton, Ont., on Aug. 19, 2026. Mike Campbell/NurPhoto via Getty Images
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Calgary police say two people are facing 189 charges after several Costco stores were defrauded earlier this year.

Police said the locations were defrauded of more than $30,000 over a period of roughly three months.

The investigation began on April 24 when police were called for reports of a woman making fraudulent purchases at multiple Costco stores in Calgary and nearby.

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“Police began investigating and determined that between Thursday, April 9 and Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the woman had repeatedly used fraudulent or altered UPC codes assigned to lower cost items to obtain high-value electronics including desktop computers, TVs, gaming consoles and sound equipment,” police said in a news release Monday.

“It is believed an unknown man also participated in making fraudulent transactions with the woman.”

Police executed a search warrant on Aug. 1 in the 0 to 100 block of Cornerbrook Manor Northeast, arresting two people and seizing multiple items, including 302.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine and credit card manufacturing equipment.

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The suspects are each charged with 12 counts of possession of identity documents, 31 counts of possession of stolen credit cards, nine counts of possession of property obtained by crime, two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, one count of possession of instruments for copying credit card data or forging and falsifying credit cards and one count of possession of stolen property.

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