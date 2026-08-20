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Canada

WHS temporarily freezes intake, says resources ‘stretched incredibly thin’

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted August 20, 2026 12:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg shelters see increase in pet surrenders due to high vet costs'
Winnipeg shelters see increase in pet surrenders due to high vet costs
RELATED: Winnipeg shelters see increase in pet surrenders due to high vet costs – Aug 6, 2026
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The Winnipeg Humane Society (WHS) is temporarily pausing animal intake because its holding areas are full.

This temporary intake freeze is being put in place so the humane society can prioritize “critically sick and injured animals,” it said on social media Tuesday. The post explained the shelter’s capacity is determined by multiple factors that affect its ability to care for the animals.

“Our clinic teams working long hours, animal care and behaviour teams being stretched incredibly thin, and using adoption rooms as overflow for holding,” the WHS post reads.

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Funding is also a concern, the post said.

WHS said it can spend anywhere from $200 to $300 on a healthy cat that spends a few days in its care awaiting adoption. This cost increases when animals have medical or behavioural needs, which often result in longer stays for the more complex critters.

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The society uses external funding to cover “a portion of these resources,” WHS said. Community donations cover the rest of its programming.

“While intake is paused, we still have support for pet owners,” WHS continued.

Resources provided by the non-profit, including its pet food bank, will remain available during the intake freeze, the post said. In the comments, WHS recommended people consider fostering one of its eligible animals.

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