N.B. RCMP admit to unintentionally starting house fire with tear gas canister

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New Brunswick RCMP say they unintentionally caused a house fire during a standoff last year.

The Mounties say they used a tear-gas canister that ignited after landing inside a home in Kingsclear First Nation in April 2025.

An RCMP spokesperson only confirmed the house fire after a media request, as it was not included in a news release at the time.

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The RCMP statement from 2025 only said the Upper Kingsclear Fire Department and public safety attended the scene.

Police say they used the tear gas to draw out a man who had barricaded himself inside the residence and was firing a weapon towards responding officers.

The RCMP said last year a 34-year-old man was arrested and charged with 16 counts of attempted murder and firing at police.

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A spokesperson for Kingsclear First Nation declined to comment.

The New Brunswick-based Telegraph-Journal newspaper was the first to report on the RCMP’s new comments about what caused the house fire.