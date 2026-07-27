Police watchdog in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia is hiring Indigenous investigator

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A police watchdog in Atlantic Canada is hiring an Indigenous investigator after years of advocacy by First Nations communities for more accountability.

The Serious Incident Response Team, which serves Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, says the position is aimed at building trust in police by including Indigenous perspectives.

The watchdog investigates incidents of death, serious injury, sexual assault or intimate partner violence that may have resulted in the actions of a police officer.

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The watchdog’s director Erin Nauss says the new officer will engage with Indigenous communities, co-ordinate a community liaison program, support affected families and assist in investigations.

The creation of the new role comes after years of calls by First Nations leaders for more Indigenous representation in police oversight work.

Four Indigenous people have been killed by police officers in New Brunswick since 2020, including Bronson Paul, who was fatally shot by RCMP in January.

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