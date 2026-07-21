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Fire

B.C. to provide live update on wildfires as more than 50,000 hectares burned

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 21, 2026 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
Watch the update live above.
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The B.C. government is set to provide a live update on the status of the B.C. wildfire season and persistent drought conditions.

More than 100 wildfires were burning in the province last week, mostly due to lightning strikes. Crews have now brought that number down to 87.

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More than 50,000 hectares have burned so far this wildfire season.

The Brunswick Complex fires near Boston Bar continue to rage out of control, and most of the Interior remains under heat warnings and air quality alerts due to smoke.

There are 16 evacuation orders in place across the province.

Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness, Randene Neill, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship and Ravi Parmar, Minister of Forests, will be speaking at the press conference, which starts at 11 a.m. PT and will be broadcast live above.

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