Quebec rail bypass approved 13 years after deadly Lac-Mégantic derailment

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The Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) has approved the construction of a railway bypass in Lac-Mégantic, Que., after a horrific derailment in 2013 left 47 people dead and much of the municipality in shambles.

The project includes 12.5 kilometres of new tracks that would reroute trains around the municipality instead of directly through its core.

On July 6, 2013, a train carrying 72 tank cars filled with crude oil derailed and exploded, killing 47 people and destroying city blocks. For the past 13 years, citizens of Lac-Mégantic, located approximately 200 kilometres east of Montreal, have been living in fear that disaster could strike again.

“From day one, our community has had one fundamental goal: to permanently remove the railway tracks from inhabited areas in order to rebuild our sense of security and continue our reconstruction,” Lac-Mégantic Mayor Julie Morin said in a statement following the announcement of the decision. “This decision by the [CTA] confirms that we are finally reaching our goal. This is a moment of profound relief and optimism for the future of our community.”

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The town initially proposed the bypass following the derailment and the federal and provincial governments committed to financing the project in 2018.

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The Canadian Pacific Railway Company (CPRC) submitted its formal application to the CTA in September 2025.

Following months of consultations with stakeholders, residents and Indigenous communities, the CTA announced its approval Thursday.

View image in full screen A map showing the route for the rail bypass in Lac-Mégantic, Que. Transport Canada

“The Agency is satisfied that the location of the Bypass is reasonable, taking into account the CPRC’s operational and service requirements and the interests of the localities and Indigenous communities,” the decision states.

Federal Minister of Transportation Steven MacKinnon welcomed the announcement, stating it is a “significant step forward” for the community.

“This decision brings us closer to the start of construction on a long-awaited project that will help improve the community’s safety and quality of life,” he said in a press release.

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The CTA said it carefully considered the concerns of some residents about the potential impact of the bypass on water systems and the environment, but overall, the agency stated that most of these concerns could be mitigated.

The CTA report says the watershed quality will be monitored for a minimum of five years to confirm groundwater stabilization. It further states that all reports and data will be shared publicly.

Morin said she is eager for work to begin quickly, but there is no current timeline for when construction will start.