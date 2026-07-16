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Fire

Time-lapse video shows growth of wildfire near Pemberton

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 16, 2026 7:17 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Time-lapse video shows growth of Pemberton fire'
Time-lapse video shows growth of Pemberton fire
WATCH: The Village of Pemberton is under an evacuation alert due to a fast-growing wildfire that started on Wednesday afternoon. This time-lapse video shows the growth of the fire on Thursday.
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Time-lapse video has captured the growth and smoky conditions of the wildfire burning near Pemberton, B.C.

The fire has placed the Village of Pemberton on evacuation alert and is 38 hectares in size as of Thursday afternoon.

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It is also producing heavy smoke visible from the highway and the village.

The time-lapse footage was taken on July 16 and captures the white billowing smoke and shows how close the fire is to the village.

The evacuation alert was issued for the village just before midnight.

An evacuation order is also in place for One Mile Lake Park on Highway 99 to provide working space for crews fighting the blaze.

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