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1 comment

  1. DOWN WITH THE LIBERALS!
    July 15, 2026 at 8:46 am

    Canada needs to roast these things here and now! And of course, the Carney regime is out to lunch once again. Nothing will get done till the f*t cats at the top come back off their three month, all expense paid for vacays to every hot clime one can think.
    Canada is sick and the infection of the Liberals continue to kill this country.

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Politics

Will Hamilton hit pause on data centres? Council set to vote on moratorium

By Jordan Omstead The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2026 7:50 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres'
Why there’s growing pushback against AI data centres
WATCH: Why there's growing pushback against AI data centres
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Hamilton is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to become the first city in Canada to put a temporary pause on new data centres.

The moratorium vote comes as local lawmakers across the country wrestle with the noise, energy and water concerns around a new wave of data centres powering the boom in artificial intelligence.

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Backers of Hamilton’s proposal say it will ensure the city can establish proper guardrails around the new facilities and guarantee public benefits.

Critics say the pause could jeopardize investment in a city hit hard by steel tariffs and risks sweeping up smaller research-focused data centres in its net.

A developer’s plan to include a data centre campus in its overhaul of a portion of the city’s industrial waterfront prompted backlash and fuelled the push for a moratorium in recent weeks.

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Mississauga, Burlington and Vancouver are expected to debate their own moratorium proposals this month.

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