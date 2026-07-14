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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    July 14, 2026 at 6:36 pm

    No Canadian contract then. Bye!

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Economy

Ontario manufacturer touted by defence minister announces relocation plans to Poland

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 14, 2026 5:37 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Woodward to relocate aviation systems manufacturing facility in Peterborough to Poland in August 2027'
Woodward to relocate aviation systems manufacturing facility in Peterborough to Poland in August 2027
Woodward Inc. has announced plans to close its manufacturing facility in Peterborough in August 2027. The closure of the facility which makes specialized electromechanical systems for aviation will put about 165 people out of work.
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A manufacturer of aerospace and industrial systems praised by Canada’s defence minister has plans to relocate its Ontario operation to Poland in 2027.

Woodward Inc. on Tuesday informed employees at its facility in Peterborough, Ont., that it has decided to close the facility and transition production to one of its facilities in Krakow, Poland.

The closure will be completed by the end of August 2027, impacting about 165 employees.

Woodward, headquartered in Fort Collins, Colo., has facilities around the world. It acquired the Peterborough facility from Safran in July 2025 and uses it to produce specialized electromechancial systems for aviation.

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“After reviewing operations, financial goals, and anticipated customer demand, we determined the Peterborough site is not suited to support future growth,” the company issued in a statement to Global News late Tuesday afternoon.

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“The facility is scheduled to close on Aug. 31, 2027. We recognize the real impact this move has on the people working at our Peterborough site and are committed to managing the transition thoughtfully and respectfully, as well as in line with our obligations.”

The announcement contrasts the outlook federal defence minister David McGuinty and Peterborough MP Emma Harrison gave when they visited the facility in November 2025. McGuinty, touting the increased spending on defence in the federal budget, noted the facility was one with potential for growth.

Woodward says production of the Peterborough facility will move in phases to the Krakow facility, which the company says has the capacity to support the work and its long-term operational needs.

“The location is also well-located for serving European customers and has proximity to key suppliers,” the company stated. “Engineering support currently based in Peterborough will move to Krakow and Sofia, Bulgaria.”

Woodward says it has informed the union representing members who are part of the bargaining unit in Peterborough.

“We will continue to engage with the union in good faith and in accordance with applicable laws,” the company said.

More to come…

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