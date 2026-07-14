B.C. provides update on current wildfire and drought conditions

Wildfire crews are mopping up hot spots across the Fraser Canyon, trying to get the upper hand on two wildfires on either side of Highway 1 as conditions remain hot and dry for the days ahead.
The Ainslie Creek and Brunswick Creek wildfires along Highway 1 have collectively grown to nearly 20,000 hectares and are still considered out of control.
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The province will be providing an update on current drought conditions at 11 p.m. PT.
That will be carried live above.
Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon remains open, but intermittent lane closures are in place while crews work.
The fires have already destroyed properties and forced hundreds of evacuations.
Check out where the wildfires are burning on the B.C. wildfire map.
More to come.
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