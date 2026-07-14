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World

Trump backs off 20% fee threats for cargo shipped through Strait of Hormuz

By Bhargav Acharya and Ismail Shakil Reuters
Posted July 14, 2026 12:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S. and Iran reignite standoff over Strait of Hormuz'
U.S. and Iran reignite standoff over Strait of Hormuz
The U.S. and Iran are once again in a standoff over the Strait of Hormuz, increasing uncertainty about the future of negotiations towards lasting peace. Jackson Proskow reports on how leaders of both countries are trying to assert that they have sole control over the critical oil shipping route.
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday dropped the idea of charging a 20 per cent fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, and said he would instead take trade and investment deals with the Gulf states.

The change of plan comes a day after Trump proposed charging a 20 per cent fee to guard the waterway.

“Based on highly productive conversations with Middle East leadership, I have decided to replace the 20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee with Trade and Investment Deals that the various Gulf States will be making into the United States,” he said in a post on Truth Social.

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Click to play video: 'U.S. and Iran reignite standoff over Strait of Hormuz'
U.S. and Iran reignite standoff over Strait of Hormuz
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Trump did not mention any commitments by Gulf states, saying “Investments will be MASSIVE but, at the same time, extraordinarily good for them, and their future.”

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Shortly after Trump made the 20 per cent fee proposal on Monday, the U.N.’s shipping agency said it opposed fees on ships passing through maritime waterways but added it would await more details of what Trump had in mind.

In his post on Tuesday, Trump declared the Strait of Hormuz was open to all ship traffic except for Iran.

“We will therefore have a FULL Blockade, but only on Ships coming to and from Iranian ports, or carrying anything have to do with Iranian cargo,” he said.

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