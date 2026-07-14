One dead after fire at northeast Edmonton building

One person is dead after a fire at a mixed-use residential and commercial building near 132 Avenue and 82 Street in northeast Edmonton on Monday night.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services said crews were dispatched at 9:19 p.m. to a low-rise residential building with commercial businesses on the ground floor. Firefighters arrived at 9:23 p.m. and the incident was upgraded to a second-alarm fire one minute later.
Eleven fire crews responded and evacuated the building. Fire officials confirmed one fatality. Between eight and 10 ambulances were also at the scene.
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Thick smoke could be seen rising from the building and was visible from several kilometres away.
Edmonton police said 82 Street between 137 Avenue and Yellowhead Trail was closed in all directions as officers and emergency crews responded to a collision and fire in the area.
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Motorists were asked to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
Authorities had not released additional details about the victim or the cause of the fire Monday night.
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