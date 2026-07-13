Winnipeg Jets sign 1st-round draft pick to entry-level contract

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The Winnipeg Jets are bringing their latest first-round draft pick to North America as an 18-year-old.

The Jets signed forward Viggo Björck to a three-year entry-level contract on Monday, after his former team in Sweden announced over the weekend that he would not be back with the club next season. The deal with the Jets will pay him $1.075 million per season.

In the past, the Jets have usually left their overseas picks with their teams for at least the first year after they were selected.

The Jets picked Björck in the first round at eighth overall in the recent NHL Draft.

“I’m super excited to sign my first NHL contract,” Björck said in a video posted on social media. “And I’m looking forward to getting to Winnipeg in September.”

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He scored six goals with nine assists in 42 games as a pro with Djurgården of the Swedish Hockey League last season prior to being drafted. He also helped Sweden win gold at this year’s World Junior Hockey Championship.

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In a translated statement, Djurgården wished him luck in the future and thanked Björck for his efforts.

“We wish Viggo the best of luck at his new club,” said Djurgården sporting director Marcus Due-Boje in a statement. “And respect his decision, even though we would have liked to have seen him in Djurgården for another season.”

Björck could play for either the Jets or the AHL’s Manitoba Moose next season, but the Jets still have a need for a second-line centre.

Patrik Laine is the only European player the Jets have drafted that played the next full season in the organization after being selected.