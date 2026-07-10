Stellantis says this tiny Fiat EV could come to Canada if there’s demand

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Orders are now being taken for Fiat‘s new tiny electric vehicle (EV) in the United States, which the parent company, Stellantis, says could come to Canada depending on demand.

Details of the vehicle’s official release in the U.S. were outlined in a release this week from Stellantis, but there are no immediate plans to offer the Topolino in Canada.

“The Fiat Topolino will be initially available in the U.S. as it makes its debut in North America,” said a spokesperson at Stellantis Canada in a statement sent to Global News Wednesday.

“Based on consumer interest and demand, availability may expand to other regions.”

The Fiat Topolino EV occupies a space between a golf cart and a conventional car, and to qualify for broader road use, or what Stellantis calls “street legal,” it requires an upgrade to meet certain U.S. and Canadian Low Speed Vehicle (LSV) requirements.

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View image in full screen FILE – Two versions of the new Fiat Topolino EV are seen in this promotional photo shared by Stellantis on July 7, 2026. Stellantis

What is the Fiat Topolino?

The Fiat Topolino is actually not a new model name, as the original Fiat 500 Topolino dates back to the 1930s.

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According to Stellantis, the car was considered Fiat’s first economical car and launched just before the Second World War. At the time, Stellantis says, “motor cars were to become personal mobility instruments and expressions of unprecedented freedom.”

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Stellantis also says the Topolino represents a market transition into offering more “micromobility” for consumers.

The vehicle has a starting price in the U.S. of just under US$14,000 (about CAD$20,000) before shipping fees. That makes it among the lowest priced new EVs available in the U.S.

With a standard configuration, the Fiat Topolino is able to drive to a maximum speed of 19 m.p.h., according to Stellantis. That’s about 30 km/h.

With a conversion kit, that base speed could be increased from 19 to 25 m.p.h., or about 40 km/h, and allow it to meet certain LSV regulations.

The Fiat Topolino -- In Canada?

EV demand in Canada has been on the rise this year since the federal government revived consumer rebates for some new EV purchases, with over $100 million in rebate submissions made in the first three months since launching.

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Higher gas prices could also be boosting EV demand in Canada as EV insurance quotes were reportedly spiking during the peak of the Iran war, which saw gas prices climb to near record highs.

Experts say EVs can be more affordable than gas-powered options over the long term because electricity is, generally, cheaper than gasoline at current prices.

Still, the Fiat Topolino’s limitations, mainly its speed and range, could work against its demand potential.

“Outside our largest urban centres, drivers regularly rely on highways and other high-speed roads, which significantly limit where and how a vehicle like the Topolino could realistically be used,” said Stephen Seibel, president and founder of Clutch, a Canadian online used-vehicle retailer, in a statement sent to Global News Friday.

“For a two-seat vehicle restricted to low-speed roads, buyers are likely to compare it with conventional used vehicles that can travel farther, carry more passengers and handle a much wider range of driving conditions.”

In order for the Fiat Topolino to be driven legally on some regulated U.S. and Canadian roads, the higher speed option via the conversion kit will be necessary. With it, the Topolino then meets a key safety standard to become known as a LSV.

Transport Canada (TC) says an LSV is, generally, a class of small, lightweight electric vehicles that have four wheels and drive at a maximum speed of between 32 km/h and 40 km/h. The vehicle must also have a gross weight of less than 1,361 kg, have proper headlights, turn signals, mirrors, a windshield and seat belts.

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TC says its speed limits for LSVs, “allows that the maximum speed could be greater than that of a golf cart, but low enough that the risk of injury, if the LSV were to hit a stationary object, would be low.”

“Since LSVs do not offer the same level of occupant protection as passenger cars, higher speeds would greatly increase the risk to their drivers and passengers.”

If certified to Canadian LSV standards, the door could open for the Topolino to be available in Canada.

But just how many of these vehicles could be seen on Canadian roads in the future, if they are made available for purchase by Canadians, is another story.

“There could be a small audience for the Topolino in resorts, private communities, tourist destinations and some dense urban neighbourhoods where trips are short, and speeds are low,” said Seibel.

“But overall, I would expect it to remain a lifestyle or secondary vehicle with limited volume in Canada.”