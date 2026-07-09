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U.S. man charged for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail at wheelchair user

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 9, 2026 4:13 pm
2 min read
Alexander Emery, 38 is charged with several felonies including assault with a deadly weapon after her allegedly set a wheelchair user on fire outside Oklahoma City police headquarters on July 2. View image in full screen
Alexander Emery, 38 is charged with several felonies including assault with a deadly weapon after her allegedly set a wheelchair user on fire outside Oklahoma City police headquarters on July 2. Oklahoma County Detention Center
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A male suspect is in custody after he allegedly threw what law enforcement says was a Molotov cocktail at a person in a wheelchair near police headquarters in Oklahoma City.

Surveillance footage shared on Facebook by the Oklahoma City Police Department shows the victim crossing an intersection when the suspect, who is visible elsewhere at the intersection, turns around and approaches the victim.

The suspect appears to pull an object from his pocket, setting an incendiary device alight and throwing it directly at the victim, who is momentarily engulfed in flames.

Passing vehicles are also seen stopping in front of the flames, and several witnesses are visible exiting their vehicles.

The alleged incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on July 2, according to Oklahoma County Detention Centre records.

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A nearby officer and bystander pulled the victim from the fire while a second detective detained the suspect, who was arrested and charged with arson, assault with intent to kill and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to law enforcement’s Facebook statement and the Oklahoma County Detention Centre inmate database.

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The suspect has been identified as Alexander Emery, 38.

Oklahoma City Fire Department personnel arrived and provided medical aid to the victim, who sustained minor injuries, the statement added.

Fox News reported that the victim was allegedly pushed from their wheelchair. At one point in the surveillance footage, the victim appears to be sitting in the middle of the road, beside the wheelchair.

Police commended the quick response by officers and witnesses, who, the statement said, “showed the absolute best of our community and our first responders.”

“OKCPD detectives and a quick-thinking bystander immediately rushed into danger to help the victim and take the suspect into custody on the spot,” it continued.

Police did not provide a motive for the incident, but called it “terrifying.”

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