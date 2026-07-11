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Canada

Beaconsfield pool makes a splash with new accessibility upgrages

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted July 11, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
Dave Whipps, Beacon Hill pool president, operates the new chair lift at the pool on July 9, 2026. View image in full screen
Dave Whipps, Beacon Hill pool president, operates the new chair lift at the pool on July 9, 2026. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
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Since it first opened in 1967, Beacon Hill pool has been a summer staple in the West Island community of Beaconsfield, Que.

The pool has welcomed generations of families — but for some members with reduced mobility, access can be a challenge.

“There are times when you wake up and your back is locked up with sciatica, a hernia, whatever, and it’s a lot more difficult to move around,” said Gilles Chalifour, a Beaconsfield resident. “I’ve had seasons where I missed the whole summer because of back problems.”

Now, a new aquatic addition is a game changer for people with reduced mobility.

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The pool has recently completed a series of accessibility upgrades, including ramps, adapted washrooms and a pool lift to support a safe swim experience for those living with functional limitations.

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The nearly $100,000 in upgrades was made possible with a combination of federal funding and a helping hand from the City of Beaconsfield.

“This was really an exercise in, if you build it, they will come,” said Dave Whipps, Beacon Hill Pool president. “We had a few members say, ‘Why did we spend all this money and effort on ramps, washrooms, lift,’ and it’s because we [currently] have no members who are mobility-reduced.”

Beaconsfield Mayor Martin St-Jean says the move to widen access is all about removing barriers and fostering inclusivity.

“It’s a wonderful community-driven initiative that’s in line with what the city wants to do, which is to make facilities inclusive and accessible,” said St-Jean.

The upgrades may seem simple, but for those who need them, they make a world of difference.

“I hope that they take this concept and extend it to all the pools in Beaconsfield, in fact, all the pools in the West Island,” said Chalifour.

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