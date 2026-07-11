Beaconsfield pool makes a splash with new accessibility upgrages

Since it first opened in 1967, Beacon Hill pool has been a summer staple in the West Island community of Beaconsfield, Que.
The pool has welcomed generations of families — but for some members with reduced mobility, access can be a challenge.
“There are times when you wake up and your back is locked up with sciatica, a hernia, whatever, and it’s a lot more difficult to move around,” said Gilles Chalifour, a Beaconsfield resident. “I’ve had seasons where I missed the whole summer because of back problems.”
Now, a new aquatic addition is a game changer for people with reduced mobility.
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The pool has recently completed a series of accessibility upgrades, including ramps, adapted washrooms and a pool lift to support a safe swim experience for those living with functional limitations.
The nearly $100,000 in upgrades was made possible with a combination of federal funding and a helping hand from the City of Beaconsfield.
Beaconsfield Mayor Martin St-Jean says the move to widen access is all about removing barriers and fostering inclusivity.
“It’s a wonderful community-driven initiative that’s in line with what the city wants to do, which is to make facilities inclusive and accessible,” said St-Jean.
The upgrades may seem simple, but for those who need them, they make a world of difference.
“I hope that they take this concept and extend it to all the pools in Beaconsfield, in fact, all the pools in the West Island,” said Chalifour.
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