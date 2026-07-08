Stampeders visit Als chasing a third straight win

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Vernon Adams Jr. will have a tough act to follow Saturday night in Montreal.

Adams will lead Calgary (2-2) into Montreal to face the Alouettes (3-1). He comes off a stellar performance last week, throwing for 405 yards and six touchdowns while running 22 yards for another score in the Stampeders’ 58-36 home win over the Toronto Argonauts.

Adams completed 20-of-25 passes in the contest, becoming just the fifth CFL player ever to have 400-plus yards passing, six TDs and no interceptions in a game. The six scoring strikes also tied a Calgary team record and earned the franchise a second straight Stampede Bowl victory.

Calgary’s offence converted 12-of-17 second-down opportunities and was a perfect five-for-five in the red zone. Tevin Jones had four catches for 139 yards and a TD that covered 90 yards.

Canadian Jalen Philpot recorded seven catches for 83 yards, including two touchdown grabs, while former Argo Dejon Brissett had three receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

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Calgary (2-2) has won its last two contests, but its two losses have been by a combined five points.

Predictably following last week’s contest, Calgary sits atop the CFL in offensive points per game (37.8) and offensive TDs (19). But the Stampeders not only boast the league’s top ground game (119 yards per game) but are also tops in rushing attempts (95).

Dedrick Mills, last year’s CFL rushing leader, is currently second overall with 339 yards (5.7-yard average) and has a league-high 60 carries.

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And the Stamps’ offensive production takes attention away from a defence that’s allowing 34.3 offensive points per game, second-highest in the CFL.

The good news for Montreal (3-1) is defensive back Lorenzo Burns (head) was a full participant in practice Tuesday, but Kabion Ento (hamstring) was not.

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The Alouettes resume league action following a bye week after earning a 37-35 home victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on June 28. Davis Alexander is second overall in passing with 1,478 yards (just six behind Toronto’s Chad Kelly) and has seven touchdown passes against no interceptions so far this season.

Tyson Philpot — Jalen’s twin brother — leads the CFL in targets (46), catches (36) and yards (587) with three touchdowns. But Montreal’s receiving corps also features American Tyler Snead (25 catches, 384 yards, three TDs).

Montreal has allowed a league-low three sacks while Calgary has registered eight, tied for second-most.

Pick: Montreal.

Ottawa Redblacks vs. Edmonton Elks (Thursday night)

At Edmonton, the Elks (3-1) look to resume their winning ways after suffering their first loss of the season (36-24 versus B.C.). They opened 2026 with a 29-21 win over Ottawa (0-4) as Justin Rank had 196 yards from scrimmage and a TD. He ran seven times for just 19 yards against the Lions but added 10 catches for 100 yards. Austin Mack had eight receptions for 141 yards and a TD while Kaion Julien-Grant recorded two touchdown grabs. It’s been a tough start for the Redblacks, but their last two losses versus Montreal and Saskatchewan have been by a combined seven points. Still, they’ve scored a league-low eight offensive TDs.

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Pick: Edmonton.

Toronto Argonauts vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers (Friday night)

At Winnipeg, the Bombers (2-2) return home after a 14-13 road win over Hamilton. After starter Zach Collaros (upper body) left in the first half, Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma completed 11-of-15 passes for 86 yards and a TD. Stalwart running back Brady Oliveira’s seven straight carries for 40 yards set up Sergio Castillo’s winning 23-yard boot. Kelly leads the CFL in passing yards, TDs (12) and 30-plus yard completions (12) but also interceptions (eight). Toronto (2-2) is second overall in offensive points scored (36 per game) and TDs (16) but last in offensive points allowed (36) and tied for second-last in offensive TDs surrendered (16).

Pick: Toronto.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Saskatchewan Roughriders (Sunday night)

At Regina, the Roughriders (3-1) did enough to earn the 27-22 win in Ottawa last week, overcoming an early 10-0 deficit. KeeSean Johnson had nine receptions for 137 yards and a TD, his third straight game with a score. But all eyes will be on who Hamilton (2-2) starts at quarterback after veteran Bo Levi Mitchell suffered an ankle injury against Winnipeg that required surgery. Neither Canadian Tre Ford nor Jake Dolegala impressed versus Winnipeg. On Wednesday, the club signed veteran American Jarret Doege. The Ticats certainly boast a stellar receiving corps, but the question remains who’ll be tasked with getting the ball to them?

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Pick: Saskatchewan.

Last week: 1-3.

Overall: 8-10.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2026.