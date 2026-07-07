Gibsons mayor says broken BC Ferries ramp has caused chaos for many

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The effect of a mechanical issue at BC Ferries’ Langdale terminal continues for those who rely on the route between the Sunshine Coast and Vancouver.

Many people told Global News they have been left scrambling to book a sailing, despite some vessels leaving with empty space.

“I planned yesterday to go. Nope, can’t go yesterday; I have to make a reservation,” passenger Breanda Houle said.

“Luckily, I got one today.”

Only the main deck of the ferry is being loaded at Langdale. The upper deck remains empty, meaning sailings are crossing without up to 125 additional cars.

This is because the lone working berth at the terminal is single level.

On Monday, BC Ferries said it may take up to 10 days to fix the ramp.

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In a statement on Tuesday, BC Ferries said: “Our terminal teams are working hard to make the best use of every available space while continuing to leave sufficient space to accommodate customers travelling under Medical Assured Loading (MAL) and the Travel Assistance Program (TAP), as well as other essential travel.”

2:43 Broken ferry ramp at Langdale terminal

France Merrick works at Mike’s Place Gelato in Gibsons.

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“Our biggest issue is we can’t go to town to get our supplies,” she said, adding that if they can’t get supplies, it will hurt their business.

“How about if the provincial government takes it back? Take it back, it’s our highway. Stop these stupid full reservation things,” she added.

Powell River-Sunshine Coast MLA Randene Neill said she knows everyone is frustrated.

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“I can’t imagine how difficult this is,” she said.

“We need to do something to ensure safe, reliable and affordable ferry service.”

Neill said crews are working around the clock to fix the damaged berth and BC Ferries hopes to have an updated repair timeline on Wednesday afternoon.

The mayor of Gibsons is urging BC Ferries to reverse course on its mandatory reservations for Langdale.

“It’s kind of chaos right now,” Silas White said.

“I’ve even heard from people who are stuck on the other side and they’re seeing there’s no availability for them to get back.”