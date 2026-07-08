Toronto mayoral race tightens, with Chow still in front

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The race to be Toronto’s next mayor is tightening, according to a new poll, which shows the gap between the top two candidates moving to single digits.

New research from Liaison Strategies found incumbent Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow polling at 49 per cent, with her main challenger Coun. Brad Bradford at 40 per cent.

Only 10 per cent of voters were considering another candidate.

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“This is still Olivia Chow’s race,” David Valentin, principal at Liaison Strategies, said.

“She leads by nine points among decided voters and eight points among all voters. But the movement since May is toward Bradford. Among decided voters, Chow is essentially flat.”

Chow won the 2023 byelection to replace John Tory when the former mayor stood down after admitting to an affair with a staffer.

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Bradford also ran in the 2023 mayoral byelection.

Methodology: Liaison surveyed a random sample of 1,000 Toronto residents from June 28 to June 30, 2026, using interactive voice recording (IVR) technology. Participants were reached through random digit dialling (RDD) across both landline and cellular phone networks. The resulting data was weighted to match targets based on the 2021 census. For the total sample, the margin of error is ±3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.