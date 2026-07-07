German aerospace company signs 10-year deal to use Nova Scotia space launch pad

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The company vying to build Canada’s first commercial space launch pad in Nova Scotia says it has signed a deal with a German aerospace firm that could see orbital launches by 2028.

Maritime Launch Services Ltd. says Germany’s Isar Aerospace will build a dedicated complex at its site near Canso, Nova Scotia, for Isar’s launch vehicle known as Spectrum.

Maritime Launch’s Spaceport Nova Scotia, which is expected to become Canada’s first commercial launch pad when it becomes operational this year, will provide the launch site, an operations centre and more services.

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In a news release, Maritime Launch said Isar will begin construction this year with plans for space launches by 2028.

The 10-year deal will see Isar pay Maritime Launch US$3.75 million per fiscal quarter once the contract is fully underway.

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In March the federal government announced a $200-million lease with Maritime Launch so Canada could send satellites into orbit without the help of other countries or foreign corporations.

“This agreement represents another important milestone in building Canada’s sovereign launch capability,” Stephen Matier, CEO of Maritime Launch, said in a statement about the Isar deal.