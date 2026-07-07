Timeline: Lowry’s biggest moments with Raptors

TORONTO – Kyle Lowry is retiring after a 20-year NBA career that included nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, six all-star selections and the franchise’s first NBA championship.
Here is a look at some of the defining moments from Lowry’s Raptors career.
July 2012: The Raptors acquired Lowry from Houston in a trade that sent Gary Forbes and a protected future first-round draft pick the other way. Then-general manager Bryan Colangelo described him as bringing “toughness, grit and playmaking” to Toronto.
May 4, 2014: He scored a game-high 28 points in Game 7 of Toronto’s first-round series against Brooklyn, but Paul Pierce blocked his buzzer-beating attempt in a 104-103 loss. The image of Lowry lying on the Air Canada Centre court became one of the defining moments of his Raptors career.
Feb. 26, 2016: A career-high 43 points, including the late winner over Matthew Dellavedova, lifted Toronto to a 99-97 victory over LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.
May 15, 2016: Lowry scored 35 points and flirted with a triple-double in Game 7 against the Miami Heat, carrying the Raptors to their first Eastern Conference final.
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Jan. 17, 2019: He recorded his 5,000th career assist in a 111-109 win over Phoenix, finding Serge Ibaka on a pick-and-roll for a dunk.
June 13, 2019: He helped Toronto clinch its first NBA championship in Game 6 at Golden State, scoring the Raptors’ first 11 points and finishing with 26 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds.
Jan. 28, 2020: Lowry passed Jose Calderon to become the Raptors’ all-time leader in assists in a 130-114 win over Atlanta.
Sept. 9, 2020: Playing 53 minutes in Game 6 of Toronto’s second-round playoff series against Boston. He scored a game-high 33 points with eight rebounds and six assists in a 125-122 double-overtime win.
Jan. 27, 2021: He became the third player to reach 10,000 points as a Raptor, joining DeMar DeRozan and Chris Bosh.
May 9, 2021: Acadia University awarded Lowry an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree, citing his basketball achievements and charitable work.
Aug. 2, 2021: He announced on social media he was headed to the Miami Heat, ending a nine-season run in Toronto that included seven straight playoff appearances and the 2019 NBA title.
Aug. 6, 2021: The Raptors completed a sign-and-trade sending Lowry to Miami for Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa. He left as Toronto’s all-time leader in assists, steals, three-pointers and triple-doubles.
April 3, 2022: Returning to Scotiabank Arena with the Heat, Lowry received a pre-game video tribute and standing ovation before leading Miami to a 114-109 win with 16 points and 10 assists.
Jan. 12, 2026: Returning to Toronto with the 76ers, Lowry confirmed he still planned to retire as a Raptor on a one-day contract, then made his final playing appearance in the city. He played the last two minutes of Philadelphia’s 115-102 win as fans chanted “We want Lowry!”
July 7, 2026: Lowry signs a one-day contract to retire as a Raptor.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 7, 2026.
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