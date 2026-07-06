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Canada

Toddler bitten in the face by coyote at Whitby, Ont., playground: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 6, 2026 1:03 pm
1 min read
Durham police View image in full screen
A Durham Police Vehicle is shown in Bowmanville, Ontario on Sunday Feb. 13, 2022. Doug Ives/The Canadian Press
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Police say a coyote bit a two-year-old boy in the face in an unprovoked attack at a Whitby, Ont., playground on Sunday evening.

Durham Region police say officers were called to assist an ambulance at Vanier Park around 8:30 p.m. after a coyote entered the playground area and bit the boy before his guardian and bystanders scared it off.

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Less than an hour later, police say a second coyote was found in distress in the area and was removed by officers, with no injuries reported.

Three other children were hurt in separate coyote attacks that happened in Whitby and Markham in May and June.

Officials say aggressive coyote behaviour is rare but is being taken seriously, and are urging residents to be vigilant near parks and trails, especially at dawn and dusk.

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Residents are asked to keep their pets leashed, supervise children, remove food attractants and report sightings to Whitby’s online tracking tool, or call 911 if a coyote poses an immediate threat.

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