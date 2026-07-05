Oilers sign d-men Mukhamadullin, Statsney

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Shakir Mukhamadullin to a two-year contract extension, the NHL club announced Sunday.
The deal has an average annual value of US$1.75 million.
Mukhamadullin, 24, came over to Edmonton as part of the trade that sent defenceman Darnell Nurse to the San Jose Sharks.
The six-foot-four, 200-pound Mukhamadullin had 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 50 games for the Sharks last season.
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Edmonton also signed defenceman Spencer Statsney to a one-year extension with an AAV of $1.525 million.
The 26-year-old was acquired by the Oilers in a trade with Nashville last season. He totalled 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 66 regular-season games between the two teams in 2025-26.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2026.
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