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Canada

Edmonton Valley Zoo’s nocturnal wing reopens after renovations

By Nicole Stillger Global News
Posted July 3, 2026 7:05 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Valley Zoo’s nocturnal wing reopens after renovations - image View image in full screen
Courtesy / Valley Zoo Development Society
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A colony of 92 Jamaican fruit bats are back in their renovated nocturnal wing at the Edmonton Valley Zoo.

“We installed a new back wall there, so it’s like a replica cave and what it does is it allows the entire back wall of that exhibit to be usable space for them,” Trevor Hickey explained, animal care crew lead at the zoo.

“The other major upgrade we did for them is the misting system. The original one was pretty loud and clanky and was due for an upgrade, so now they have one that’s fairly quiet.”

There’s also upgraded lighting which makes the bats easier to see and doesn’t interfere with their natural circadian rhythms.

Renovated nocturnal wing at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. View image in full screen
Renovated nocturnal wing at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. Global News

The bats were relocated in February when the renovations started.

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They’re a big colony — and staff don’t often get hands on them for check-ups.

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“Each one got caught — the vets gave it a quick inspection, they looked at their teeth, listened to their hearts,” Hickey explained.

The zoo’s Jamaican fruit bat colony arrived from the Vancouver Aquarium in 2009.

“Super cool species,” Hickey said.

“They’re just little guys. They weigh maybe 20-25 grams and they’re pollinators and they’re seed dispersers so super important for the environment.”

The refreshed nocturnal wing reopens to the public on July 4.

“Bats are a much-maligned species, so being able to see them in a safe, more controlled environment allows people to get over those fears and maybe learn something about them,” Hickey said.

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