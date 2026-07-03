West Kelowna council officially opposes overhead BC Hydro transmission lines

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West Kelowna, B.C. city council has unanimously voted to formally oppose BC Hydro’s proposal to build overhead transmission lines as part of a project to add a second power source to the city, urging the utility to instead install the lines underground.

“We’ve been advocating really since we incorporated in 2007 for redundant power. It’s extremely important,” said West Kelowna Mayor Gord Milsom. “But we do not want overhead lines.”

The decision comes as concerns continue to grow among residents, businesses and local helicopter operators over the potential impact of transmission towers, which could reach up to 100 feet tall and run through the community as BC Hydro considers various routes.

“There are helicopter operations that are saying if that happens then that impacts our aerodrome, we can no longer function,” Coun. Rick de Jong said at the last council meeting on June 23.

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The issue has drawn renewed attention following last month’s fast-moving wildfire in Kalamoir Regional Park, where local helicopter companies played a role in firefighting efforts.

“I was close to that Kalamoir Park fire, too close for comfort, and we watched the helicopters come in and out of Valhalla and Wildcat and Alpine,” said Justin Pasutto, a West Kelowna resident who opposes overhead lines.

City officials say they’ve heard from several helicopter operators who are worried the proposed transmission lines could interfere with their operations.

In a statement to Global News, Alpine Helicopters said it has recently had “some constructive discussions with BC Hydro lately and they understand our concerns.”

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Opposition to the project extends beyond aviation. Many residents have expressed concerns that overhead lines would have lasting impacts on the community.

Now, after months of debate, city council has officially made its position known with a unanimous vote to send a letter to both BC Hydro and the BC Utilities Commission.

“From our point of view, these transmission lines, if they’re above ground…the concern is that we’re going to have these lines within our community for generations to come,” Milsom said.

“It’s not the Okanagan lifestyle or way of life by having these 100-foot lines running through our community.”

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Milson said the intention of the letter is to make BC Hydro aware it is against the overhead transmission line option as well as to urge it to pursue the more expensive underground alternative.

Pasutto is among the residents applauding the city for listening to their concerns.

“This is not the city of West Kelowna that it was 17 years ago when this project was originally brought onto everybody’s focus,” Pasutto said. “They are listening to this and they want this done right.”

2:51 Wildfire threatens key Okanagan power source

BC Hydro said burying the transmission lines would cost roughly 10 times more than building them overhead.

In an email to Global News, the company added, “Underground construction is more complex, takes longer to complete, requires coordination with other buried utilities and typically causes greater traffic disruptions and ground disturbance during construction.

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“Underground lines can also be more difficult to relocate to accommodate future development, and outages can take longer to locate and repair.”

Some are so opposed to the overhead lines, they would rather continue relying on single power source than accept overhead transmission lines.

“The scar that it will leave on this community for years to come is irreversible,” said city councillor Garrett Millsap.

“I’m fine to be hooking up a generator at my house if they can’t figure out how to put power lines underground.”