More than 106K Albertans sign up for $100 affordability rebates as applications open

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The Alberta government says more than 106,000 residents applied for $100 relief cheques in just over 24 hours.

The direct deposits are meant to help Albertans deal with the high cost of living. But high traffic to the government’s website left some frustrated by technological hurdles when it launched Wednesday.

Nearly 3.4 million adults — with annual household incomes of $225,000 or less — are eligible.

Jonathan Gauthier, spokesperson for Technology Minister Nate Glubish, said in a statement Thursday that the “performance issue” affecting sign-ins to the site was fixed.

He said the government is also looking at ways to improve the application process for users whose bank doesn’t use the online Interac verification process.

The province said it expects the money to land in bank accounts within two weeks after an application is received.

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It’s also aware that some Albertans are hitting snags, and it recognizes the bank verification process has been a source of frustration, said Gauthier.

Premier Danielle Smith announced last month that residents would be able to get the cash instead of the province reducing its tax on gasoline at the pumps.

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Smith said normal cuts to gas taxes don’t always get passed on to customers.

2:39 Danielle Smith responds to ‘Ralph bucks’ comparison of new $100 Alberta energy rebate

Speaking an unrelated news conference Thursday, Smith said part of the reason why the government chose the direct deposit approach is so Albertans on social assistance programs, including seniors’ benefits and Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped, could get the $100 automatically.

“We’ll just deposit this money in their account so that they have it,” Smith said.

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She noted that there’s a “long window” for applications, as residents have until Sept. 30.

“There definitely were glitches, and I know that it’s very frustrating for those who went on. But I think it also shows that when you get a large number of people going on at once, sometimes it does end up stressing the system,” Smith said.

Applications can only be made online, but Albertans can call a phone line for help with the website.

“If you have a care worker or a family member who can help navigate through the portal, that also might be a way to be able to address it,” the premier said.

Juliana Rodriguez, a spokesperson for Finance Minister Jason Nixon, said that over the past two years, the government has streamlined the process for getting a verified account, making it less than a two-minute process for most people.

She encouraged Albertans with limited access to a computer to visit a public library or an Alberta Supports Centre.

Rodriguez added that privacy is top of mind and Albertans’ account information is protected using server authentication and data encryption.