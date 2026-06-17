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Politics

Alberta’s Smith to announce government action to help combat high cost of living

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 17, 2026 12:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Provincial downloading cost Calgary taxpayers $1B over last decade: report'
Provincial downloading cost Calgary taxpayers $1B over last decade: report
WATCH: There's a growing gap in the City of Calgary's finances, according to a new report from city administration, which shows the costs the city is incurring from the downloading of provincial responsibilities. Adam MacVicar reports. – Jun 4, 2026
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Premier Danielle Smith is expected to announce later today a new measure to help Albertans weather the high cost of living.

It comes after the U.S.-Iran military conflict choked global energy supply chains and sent prices at the gas pump soaring, which in turn boosted the bottom line for Alberta’s petro-powered economy.

Alberta’s budget could use some good news.

The Middle East war began in late February, two days after Smith’s government announced this year’s budget will have a $9.4-billion deficit due mainly to low oil prices.

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The Opposition NDP has called on Smith to drop the provincial tax on fuel so Albertans can pay less at the pump and have more money for food and rent.

But Smith’s United Conservatives have said they would stick with their formula that ties gas tax cuts to oil prices on a sliding scale.

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The formula could see the gas tax reduced as of July 1.

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Calgary mayor floats plebiscite after provincial education property tax increase

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