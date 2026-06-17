Alberta’s Smith to announce government action to help combat high cost of living

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Danielle Smith is expected to announce later today a new measure to help Albertans weather the high cost of living.

It comes after the U.S.-Iran military conflict choked global energy supply chains and sent prices at the gas pump soaring, which in turn boosted the bottom line for Alberta’s petro-powered economy.

Alberta’s budget could use some good news.

The Middle East war began in late February, two days after Smith’s government announced this year’s budget will have a $9.4-billion deficit due mainly to low oil prices.

Get weekly money news Get expert insights, Q&A on markets, housing, inflation, and personal finance information delivered to you every Saturday. Sign up for weekly money newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Opposition NDP has called on Smith to drop the provincial tax on fuel so Albertans can pay less at the pump and have more money for food and rent.

But Smith’s United Conservatives have said they would stick with their formula that ties gas tax cuts to oil prices on a sliding scale.

Story continues below advertisement

The formula could see the gas tax reduced as of July 1.