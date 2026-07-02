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1 comment

  1. ▌♥ ▌Proud to be a Canadian!! ▌♥ ▌
    July 2, 2026 at 5:51 pm

    Arnaldo Dos Santos I am so proud of you!!! Showing the world, This is what Canadians DO!!! We help where we can! Good for you!

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B.C. man trapped in Venezuela after earthquakes now providing aid to others

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 2, 2026 5:37 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. man provides aid in Venezuela'
B.C. man provides aid in Venezuela
A B.C. man has become trapped in Venezuela after two back-to-back earthquakes. He told Global News that since he is stuck there for now, he has decided to help as much as he can.
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A Vancouver man, trapped in Venezuela following last week’s earthquakes, has been providing aid while trying to find a way home.

Arnaldo Dos Santos had been visiting Venezuela on business when the back-to-back earthquakes struck on June 24.

He was on the 14th floor of a highrise apartment and was lucky his building was not one of the ones that collapsed.

His Venezuelan passport had recently expired and with government services unavailable and the nearest airport heavily damaged, he is now stuck in the country.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby USAR team prepares for return to B.C. from Venezuela'
Burnaby USAR team prepares for return to B.C. from Venezuela

He told Global News that since he is stuck for now, he has decided to help people in need of food and medicine.

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“To take a drive in Caracas right now, and the amount of tents and the amount of people just literally sleeping on the ground because they have nothing,” Dos Santos said.

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“We’ve tried to distribute mattresses and pillows and blankets and camping tents just to give them shelter. For the children, we’ve given them, you know, foldable cribs with formula and diapers and wet wipes and personal hygiene products for the people as well.”

Dos Santos said he is very grateful for the outpouring of international support.

He said the state has very few resources to respond to a tragedy of this scale, which, so far, has killed around 2,300 people and left thousands more injured and displaced.

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